Philippines logs 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 447,000

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,504 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 447,039.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The DOH said 273 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 409,329. The death toll climbed to 8,709 after eight more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it has tested over 5.7 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

