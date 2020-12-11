Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Myanmar to share intelligence information to control drug trafficking

India and Myanmar agreed upon the exchange of intelligence information in a timely manner to conduct follow-up investigation in drug seizure cases, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday after the conclusion of fifth India-Myanmar bilateral meeting on Drug Control Cooperation which was held on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:50 IST
India, Myanmar to share intelligence information to control drug trafficking
India - Myanmar bilateral meeting on Drug Control Cooperation held virtually. Image Credit: ANI

India and Myanmar agreed upon the exchange of intelligence information in a timely manner to conduct follow-up investigation in drug seizure cases, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday after the conclusion of fifth India-Myanmar bilateral meeting on Drug Control Cooperation which was held on Thursday. The Indian delegation was led by the Director-General Narcotics Control Bureau, Rakesh Asthana, and the Myanmar delegation was led by the Commander of the Drug Enforcement Division (DED) cum Joint Secretary of the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control, Pol. Brig. Gen. Win Naing.

According to a statement from the Home Ministry, Asthana highlighted issues particularly the trafficking of heroin and amphetamine type stimulants (ATS) in the country. "He said that high prevalence of drug abuse in the North Eastern States abutting the Myanmar border is a major cause of concern for India. Apart from porosity of the India-Myanmar border, drug trafficking through the maritime route in the Bay of Bengal has emerged as a new challenge for both countries," the statement read. The statement added that the Commander of DED, Pol. Brig. Gen. Win Naing elaborated on the growing threat of the production of yaba tablets (methamphetamine) which has caused grave concern in the region. "He urged India to develop frequent information exchange on the trafficking of drugs and precursor smuggling activities at every level."

"Both countries agreed on the exchange of intelligence information in a timely manner to conduct follow-up investigations in drug seizure cases, new psychotropic substances and their precursors. They also agreed to conduct border level officers/field level officers meetings on regular basis between frontline officers to strengthen the existing cooperation on drug law enforcement," the statement read. The home ministry said further that was decided to exchange information on illegal entry and exit points of illicit drug trafficking on the Myanmar-India borders and information on the technology being used to interdict drug trafficking. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: AP crosses 2 lakh tests per million population

Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed another milestone in COVID-19 management as it accomplished over two lakh sample tests per million population TPM. A gross of 1,06,99,622 tests for coronavirus had been done in the state so far at the rate o...

COVID-19 test mandatory for tourists visiting Nainital, Mussoorie: U'khand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered mandatory COVID-19 test of tourists visiting Nainital and Mussoorie. In an order dated December 9, Acting Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath and Justice Ravindra Maithani of the high court said tourists...

Scientists develop new inhalation delivery system for vaccines

Scientists have developed an inhalation delivery system for vaccines which generates potent immune responses in mice and non-human primates, without causing lung damage, an advance which may lead to new therapeutics for respiratory diseases...

Rupee ends nearly flat at 73.64 against USD

The Indian rupee ended almost flat at 73.64, up 2 paise, against the American currency on Friday as dollar buying by banks weighed on the domestic currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020