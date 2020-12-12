Helicopter crashes into field in Texas, 2 killed

Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas, authorities said here Friday night. County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said the helicopter crashed Thursday around 13 km southwest of Colorado City in Mitchell County.

Both victims -- the pilot and the passenger, respectively aged 31 and 32, were from Colorado City. They were headed to a ranch to help move cattle, Toombs said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States are expected to carry out investigation, local media reported.