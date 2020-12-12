Germany reports 28,438 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin [Germany], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany on Saturday reported 28,438 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,300,516, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The country's new COVID-19 deaths in the same period totaled 496, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,466, the data showed.

The COVID-19 incidence in the last seven days reached a record of 156 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany on Friday, according to the RKI. (ANI/Xinhua)