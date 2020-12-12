Mexico reports 12,253 new Covid-19 cases

Left Menu
Mexico reported 12,253 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national total to 1,229,379, according to its Health Ministry.

Mexico City [Mexico], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 12,253 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national total to 1,229,379, according to its Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the virus increased by 693 to 113,019.

Mexico now ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented Covid-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. (ANI/Xinhua)

