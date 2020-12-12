Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activist, former lawmaker Leung Chung-hang flees Hong Kong, pitches for US asylum

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang has left the territory and is in the United States to press Washington for asylum to young Hongkongers.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:18 IST
Activist, former lawmaker Leung Chung-hang flees Hong Kong, pitches for US asylum
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang has left the territory and is in the United States to press Washington for asylum to young Hongkongers. "Mr Leung sees the asylum as a new starting point for Hong Kong's democratic cause," Haven Assistance, a group formed by activists in exile, said in a statement on Facebook.

The group, on Friday, revealed that Leung had departed for the US on November 30 after facing "profound political persecution" in Hong Kong, reported South China Morning Post. Ever since Beijing imposed its national security law on Hong Kong in June, several former lawmakers and activists have fled the territory to speak out for their rights.

Ted Hui, a former lawmaker, left for UK last week. Activist Nathan Law met a British minister recently after fleeing to the country in July. Leung, along with six lawmakers, was disqualified by a court over oath-taking for newly elected legislators in 2016 when he and another disqualified lawmaker Yau Wai-ching stormed a council meeting in an attempt to retake their oaths. Leung was jailed for four weeks for taking part in an unlawful assembly.

Leung is of the view that the US should take initiate punitive measures against China, forcing it to come to the negotiating table. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Kuruniyan can be a good left-back, feels Bengaluru coach Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC have deployed Ashique Kuruniyan as a left-back in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL as coach Carles Cuadrat feels the winger has the quality to be the best in this position. The Kerala-born player has been a...

MP: Three killed in tractor-truck accident on highway

Three persons were killed when a truck hit their stationary tractor-trolley on National Highway 43 near Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at around 4 am near Batura village o...

Afghan Army counterattacks in Kandahar, leaves 90 Taliban killed

Kandahar Afghhanistan, December 12 ANISputnik Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have left 90 terrorists killed, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a press release on Sa...

Malaysia reports 1,937 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 12 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,937 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 82,246, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020