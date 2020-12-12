Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.

The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raising the total death toll to 38,669, said the National Institute of Health.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, 2021, and adopted measures to help reactivate the economy.