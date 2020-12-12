Chile reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases

Santiago [Chile], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile reported 1,531 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 567,974, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday. The country also recorded eight more death cases, increasing the total death toll to 15,782, it added.

The ministry on Friday urged residents of the capital Santiago and the Metropolitan region to comply with weekend lockdown measures to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases. "The measures adopted for the Metropolitan region are preventive and we hope that they will be transitory, since they are precisely intended to avoid much more extreme measures," Chile's Minister of Health Enrique Paris told the press. (ANI/Xinhua)