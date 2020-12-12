Left Menu
Mexico authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

The Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris) has licensed the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo for emergency use, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Saturday.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris) has licensed the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo for emergency use, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Saturday. "Cofepris gave an emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Gatell said at a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Mexico has thus become the fourth country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use after the United Kingdom, Bahrain and Canada, as stated by the Mexican health official. The first 250,000 doses of the mRNA-based vaccine are expected to arrive in Mexico by the end of December and be distributed among medical workers. Another 2 million doses will be supplied throughout January and February. Beginning from March, the monthly shipment of doses is expected to increase to 12 million.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine comes with a significant logistical disadvantage, as its storage and transportation conditions require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit). The developers have committed to delivering the vaccine to the Mexican certified vaccination centers on their own. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: FACTBOX-Step by step: How Chinese 'money brokers' launder cash for Mexican drug cartels

