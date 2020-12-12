Suresh Kumar appointed as India's Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan

Diplomat Suresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission of India. He is expected to take up the assignment in Islamabad shortly.

Suresh is a 2006 batch Indian Foreign Service officer and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs. Current Charge d'Affaires at the High Commission of India, Islamabad, Gaurav Ahluwalia will be leaving soon for his next assignment as Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. (ANI)