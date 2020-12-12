Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suresh Kumar appointed as India's Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan

Diplomat Suresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:11 IST
Suresh Kumar appointed as India's Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan
Diplomat Suresh Kumar and Current Charge d'Affaires at the High Commission of India, Islamabad, Gaurav Ahluwalia. Image Credit: ANI

Diplomat Suresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission of India. He is expected to take up the assignment in Islamabad shortly.

Suresh is a 2006 batch Indian Foreign Service officer and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs. Current Charge d'Affaires at the High Commission of India, Islamabad, Gaurav Ahluwalia will be leaving soon for his next assignment as Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here. During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.The chief...

Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lankas Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People unde...

S Rly allows women passengers to travel sans time restrictions on all days of the week

Chennai, Dec 12 PTI Women passengers would be allowed to travel in suburban trains in the city without any restrictions on all days of the week from December 14, Southern Railway said on Saturday. Southern Railway has been allowing women to...

Hardline Indonesian cleric held over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020