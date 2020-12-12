Left Menu
Bhutan, Israel establish diplomatic ties for greater cooperation

Bhutan and Israel on Saturday established formal diplomatic relations to strengthen ties between the two countries.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:21 IST
General Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan to India, and Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India. Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan and Israel on Saturday established formal diplomatic relations to strengthen ties between the two countries. According to an official statement, the notes verbale on the establishment of diplomatic relations were exchanged between major General Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan to India, and Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India, at the Embassy of the State of Israel in New Delhi.

During the exchange of notes verbale ceremony, the two Ambassadors recognised the growing engagements between Bhutan and Israel and welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations. They reiterated the shared desire of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral cooperation to the benefit of both peoples. In addition to deepening cooperation in areas including economic, technological and agriculture development, the two Ambassadors highlighted that the ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced, the statement said. Even in the absence of diplomatic relations, Israel and Bhutan have enjoyed cordial relations marked by friendship and cooperation. Israel has supported Bhutan's human resource development since 1982, especially in the area of agriculture development that has benefited hundreds of Bhutanese youth.

The establishment of diplomatic relations would create new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in water management, technology, human resource development, agricultural sciences and other areas of mutual benefit, the statement said. (ANI)

