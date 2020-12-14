Left Menu
Bicycle rally held in Dhaka to highlight Pak 1971 genocide

Dozens of people participated in a bicycle rally on Monday, demanding an apology for Pakistan forces' brutality in Bangladesh in 1971.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:08 IST
Over 120 people participated in the event.. Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of people participated in a bicycle rally on Monday, demanding an apology for Pakistan forces' brutality in Bangladesh in 1971. The rally was organised by General Secretary Bharat-Bangladesh Sampreeti Sangsad Taufiq Ahmed Tafsir.

Over 120 people participated in the event. They were seen holding banners and placards, some of which read: 'Brutality of Pakistan forces is not forgettable', 'Pakistan wanted to eliminate Bengali intellectuals', 'Cut off relations with Pakistan until it tenders apology'. "A bicycle rally was organized by Bharat-Bangladesh Sampreeti Sangsad from Niketon (Hatirjheel) to Gulshan Avenue, demanding justice for Pak conspiracy to eliminate Bengali intellectuals in 197," General Secretary Bharat-Bangladesh Sampreeti Sangsad Taufiq Ahmed Tafsir said.

On March 25, 1971, at midnight under the name Operation Searchlight, seen by many as the first step in the Bengali genocide, Pakistan Army killed about 100,000 Bengalis in a single night. They targeted academics and scholars, specifically murdering many university students and professors. Meanwhile, a protest was also organised in the United States. A US-based Bangladeshi organisation along with other South Asian minorities held the protest outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, demanding an apology for the 1971 'genocide' named Operation Searchlight.

Dozens of protestors raised flags, held placards, and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans. (ANI)

