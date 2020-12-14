Left Menu
Russia registers 35 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records 10 violations

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. "The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 35 facts of opening fire (35 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-23, Aleppo-3, Latakia-5, Hama-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 10 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were three humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours. A further 417 Syrian refugees, including 125 women and 213 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 16 explosive devices. (ANI/Sputnik)

