Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela scales back international flights due to Covid-19

Venezuela has once again restricted international flights due to COVID-19 cases among arrivals, President Nicolas Maduro said.

ANI | Caracas | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:24 IST
Venezuela scales back international flights due to Covid-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Caracas [Venezuela], December 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Venezuela has once again restricted international flights due to COVID-19 cases among arrivals, President Nicolas Maduro said. "Many people with positive cases have arrived through international flights, that is why we restrict international flights and only maintain them with Mexico, Bolivia and Turkey," Maduro said during his speech on Sunday.

In November, Venezuela started gradually resuming international flights, authorizing flights to and from the Dominican Republic and Panama, but suspended them again due to the spread of COVID-19. The president explained that the flights to Mexico will be open for the entire Caribbean region and Central America, Bolivia for South American countries and Turkey for the rest of the world.

Maduro added that the government considers a radical quarantine of 14 days in January to control the epidemiological situation in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered over 107,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including more than 102,000 people who have recovered and 954 patients who have died. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC announces qualification pathway for 2022 T20 WC in Australia

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday announced the qualification pathway for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia which is set to take place in October and November 2022. ICC, in a statement, said that the 15 spots in Australi...

On World Energy Conservation Day, Bhumi Pednekar stresses on renewable sources of energy

On World Energy Conservation Day today, climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar stressed on moving towards renewable sources of energy which are clean for the environment We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of ...

CBI arrests one more in Yogesh Gowda murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the murder of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda, has arrested one more person in connection with the case,sources said on Monday. With the arrest of Chandrashekhar Indi, the number o...

Man killed by tusker in Chhattisgarh; 4th death in one week

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Korba district in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll from such incidents to four in the last one week, an official said. Budhram Singh Gond was attacked by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020