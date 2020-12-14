Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal opposition protests against govt's apathy towards democratic issues, Covid-19 pandemic

Nepal on Monday was rocked by anti-government protests organised by the opposition Nepali Congress, which condemned the ruling government's apathy towards democratic values.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:29 IST
Nepal opposition protests against govt's apathy towards democratic issues, Covid-19 pandemic
Members of Nepali Congress protesting against the ruling government on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Monday was rocked by anti-government protests organised by the opposition Nepali Congress, which condemned the ruling government's apathy towards democratic values. "At the hour of the pandemic, this government could not deliver anything to its public. Vaccines for coronavirus should be distributed free of cost, but they (government) are now planning to give it to private firms and it is a major issue that should be challenged. The government has fallen off the track and is sweeping the systems along with it. In order to bring it back to the track, we have hit the streets and are confident that we would rectify this course of action," Surendra Manandhar, one of the demonstrators, told ANI.

In Kathmandu, thousands of people took to the streets from various locations and later convened a corner assembly in Shanti Batika near Rani Pokhari. The Nepali Congress has claimed that at least a million people would take to the streets from all 77 districts of the nation as a warning for the ruling Nepal Communist Party. "People are starving and have to toil endlessly in search for food, yet our Kathmandu Mayor claims that the act of feeding the needy would decrease the beauty of the city. The Constitution has assured the right to food for people, but in this totalitarian ruling system, they think that their personal gain would cater to national progress.

Due to this profane thought, undemocratic thinking, and communist totalitarian concept, we are hitting the streets today," Nabindra Raj Joshi, Member of Parliament from Nepali Congress who won from Kathmandu told ANI as he led a group from Basantapur in Kathmandu. The Nepali Congress also has blamed the ruling government of harbouring corruption and encouraging embezzlement as its interference has been seen avidly in the judiciary and justice system.

"Basically, the government is acting against the Constitution and is now on its way to defame the country's democratic process. Nepali citizens have fought for democracy for nearly 70 years and now this government is going against it by encouraging corruption which now has been witnessed in series. Due to interference in judicial matters, there are many organizations which are now losing on their reputation, such as the Parliament, which has its own rights and duties The government has been flouting the division of power. It is attempting to bring all things under the Prime Minister's control and does not take action against people involved in bribery and embezzlement," added Joshi. In an emergency meeting on December 4, the party's office-bearers had decided to stage demonstrations against the government on Monday, calling all its cadres to hit the streets against the ruling Communist party.

Amid the rising Covid-19 pandemic and mounting death toll, the number of daily Covid-19 tests has dropped below 10,000. While other countries are already on the way to procure vaccines against the virus, the incumbent government has been criticised for not paying attention to the issue. A week ago, thousands of pro-monarch protestors had taken to the streets of Kathmandu, marking the first large scale demonstration in support of monarchy after its abolishment in the country during the early 21st century. (ANI)

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaths of homeless hit new record in England and Wales

An estimated 778 homeless people died in England and Wales last year, according to official data released on Monday, the highest number since records began.The toll has risen for five consecutive years and is more than 60 higher than in 201...

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...

Italy reports 491 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12,030 new cases

Italy reported 491 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 484 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 12,030 from 17,938. There were 103,584 swabs carried out in the past day, down...

Amid protests over agri laws, PM to meet farmers in Kutch

Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020