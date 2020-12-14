Left Menu
42 per cent Russians ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reveals FOM poll

More Russians were willing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 in November as compared to September-October.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

More Russians were willing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 in November as compared to September-October. According to an all-Russian poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) in November, 42 per cent of over 3,000 respondents are willing to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the future.

The figure was almost double as compared to similar polls conducted in September-October, which recorded 23 per cent readiness to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a statement by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). "Almost two-thirds of the FOM survey participants (63 per cent) demonstrated awareness of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus, and of the total number of the survey participants aware of the Sputnik V, more than 75 per cent said they followed information about its clinical trials," said the RDIF.

According to the RDIF, the results of this survey indicated that the willingness to participate in the vaccination and preference towards the Russian vaccine is quite widespread. The FOM experts also said that the sustained demand for the vaccine will grow in the future as further empirical confirmation of the efficacy and safety is demonstrated. The poll results showed that among the countries that are producing vaccines, which provide the greatest confidence, Russia ranks first in terms of the total number of mentions with 66 per cent of the votes, many more than Germany (23 per cent) and the USA (12 per cent).

This revelation came before the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine was confirmed to be 91.4 per cent, based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, said Russian Gamaleya Center and RDIF on Monday. Russia became the first country to register the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11, Sputnik V, named after Russia's first satellite. (ANI)

