Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 109,512, deaths reach 2,292

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 109,512 with 1,170 new cases reported in the country on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Yangon [Myanmar], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 109,512 with 1,170 new cases reported in the country on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,292 with 24 more deaths reported on Monday.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 88,131 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 1.45 million samples have been tested so far. Myanmar is trying to get COVID-19 vaccine for 40 per cent of its people in 2021, Soe Lwin Nyein, chairman of National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) told Xinhua on Monday.

The application form for getting the vaccine was already submitted to Gavi, the vaccine alliance on December 7, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

