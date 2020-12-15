Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Foreign Secretary arrives in India for four-day visit

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:27 IST
UK Foreign Secretary arrives in India for four-day visit
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab with Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty. (Twitter/Anurag Srivastava). Image Credit: ANI

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. "UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab arrives for his official visit to India. India-UK partnership is poised for greater synergy in a post-COVID, post-Brexit context," Srivastava said tweeted.

The Foreign Secretary was received by Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty. Raab also have official meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal. The Ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-COVID, post-Brexit context.

"Dominic Raab will pay an official visit to India from December 14 to 17. Raab will hold talks with Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on December 15, 2020, on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry said in a statement. As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17.

India and the United Kingdom enjoy a strategic partnership since 2004 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas, the statement noted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How moon controls release of methane in Arctic Ocean, new study

A study lead by University in Tromso UIT The Arctic University of Norway has claimed that the moon has a role to play in controlling the amount of methane gas released by the Arctic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean, according to various researches l...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020