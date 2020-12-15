Left Menu
Turkey announces 4-day curfew over New Year's to combat COVID

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the introduction of a round-the-clock curfew in Turkey for the New Year holidays, from 9 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 4.

15-12-2020
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Image Credit: ANI

Ankara [Turkey], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the introduction of a round-the-clock curfew in Turkey for the New Year holidays, from 9 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 4. "At today's government meeting, it was decided to establish a curfew from 9 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 4," Erdogan said.

Earlier, he announced new restrictive measures due to the increase in the coronavirus incidence in the country. Bathhouses, saunas, swimming pools, gyms have suspended work since Tuesday, a certain number of visitors are allowed to shopping centers and only by digital code. The curfew is in effect from 9 pm to 5 am on weekdays, and from 9 am Friday to 5 am on Monday. Earlier, the work of cafes and restaurants was suspended, except for take-out services. (ANI/Sputnik)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

