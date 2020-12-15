Left Menu
Karachi, Lahore once again listed in world's top 10 most polluted cities

Karachi and Lahore have once again been listed among the top ten cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to the data from IQAir.

15-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karachi and Lahore have once again been listed among the top ten cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to the data from IQAir. While Lahore ranked sixth on the list, Karachi was placed number four behind Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Bangladesh's Dhaka and Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, reported The News International.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Karachi and Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 183 and 170, respectively, considered as "unhealthy". According to The News International to reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) in Punjab has sealed 1,718 brick kilns, 2,658 industries, and impounded 11,782 vehicles till December 12.

The PDMA had arrested 544 people who violated the guidelines issued by the provincial government to protect the environment, according to a report by the authority from November 22. (ANI)

