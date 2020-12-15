Left Menu
Mexico adds 5,930 new Covid-19 cases, 345 deaths

Mexico reported 5,930 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 1,255,974, according to the health ministry.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 5,930 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 1,255,974, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the virus increased by 345 to 114,298.

Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented coronavirus cases, following Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. The country has the world's fourth highest Covid-19 death toll, after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that 57 percent of general hospital beds nationwide are available. (ANI/Xinhua)

