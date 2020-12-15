Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong is becoming another Chinese-run communist city, says Pompeo

Hong Kong is becoming just another Chinese-run communist city, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo said on Monday, adding that the United States has challenged the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the national security law.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:59 IST
Hong Kong is becoming another Chinese-run communist city, says Pompeo
United States State Secretary Michael Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong is becoming just another Chinese-run communist city, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo said on Monday, adding that the United States has challenged the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the National Security Law. Jimmy, the 73-year-old Hong Kong media tycoon and advocate for democracy, was denied bail on Saturday, after being charged with the draconian National Security Law.

Lai was handcuffed and chained around the waist while being escorted to court earlier today, South China Morning Post reported. He is expected to spend the coming four months in detention while police comb through his social media posts and examine his overseas visits to gather evidence.

Calling Jimmy Lai a "true patriot", Pompeo said: "He cares deeply about the people of Hong Kong, as does our administration. This is another example where General Secretary Xi Jinping broke a promise. He made a 50-year commitment for freedom for the people of Hong Kong and he's now bashed it. He's now taken it away with his national security law that caused the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai, who was simply trying to speak about the basic rights for the people of Hong Kong." In an interview with Newsmax, Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted.

"I fear that Hong Kong is becoming just another Chinese-run communist city, and that's too bad. It's inconsistent with what Xi Jinping had promised and it's another example of the fact that you simply can't trust with the Chinese Communist Party says. You have to verify every single thing that they assert," he said. In August 2020, Jimmy was arrested under the new National Security Law.

The charge stems from comments Lai purportedly made on Twitter and in interviews asking foreign countries to sanction the city. This comes after a number of former pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested in the month of October over protests after the draconian National Security Law was imposed on the city by Beijing.

The law criminalizes secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces and carries with it strict prison terms. It came into effect from July 1. Several of those disqualified were sitting lawmakers, who were subsequently ejected from the parliament by Beijing overruling constitutional precedent and bypassing Hong Kong's courts on November 11, sparking the mass resignation of the entire pro-democratic camp. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India look more settled than Australia going into 1st Test, feels Isa Guha

Former England womens speedster-turned-analyst Isa Guha feels that Indian team going into the first Test looks way more settled compared to the Australian side which is still searching for its ideal opening combination. Isa, a veteran of 11...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge vict...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court.

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020