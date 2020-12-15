Left Menu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be self-isolating himself for the third time without being tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:41 IST
Netanyahu to quarantine for the 3rd time without being contracted COVID-19
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be self-isolating himself for the third time without being tested positive for COVID-19. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must enter quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," announced his spokeswoman on Monday.

Netanyahu tested negative for coronavirus in tests taken on Sunday and Monday, but he will have to remain in isolation for five days, reported Jerusalem Post. He came into contact with Likud Court President Michael Kleiner last Tuesday, and Kleiner had tested positive for coronavirus last Monday.

Finance Minister Israel Katz also met with Kleiner last Tuesday, reported Jerusalem Post. Considering the pandemic situation and its continuous spread, Israeli cabinet meetings were held via video conference in recent months, so Netanyahu will not miss any of the proceedings while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli Minister of Health said that the country's mass COVID-19 vaccination programme may begin earlier than the proposed December 27 start date. (ANI)

