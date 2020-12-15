Jaishankar, Raab discuss ways to take India-UK ties at 'higher level'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had a four-hour-long discussion on a wide range of issues including on how to take India and UK ties at a higher level. Speaking at the joint press briefing along with Raab after bilateral and delegation-level talks, Jaishankar said he and Raab believe that the interests of both the countries are better served by working together more effectively.

"We have had this morning four hours of discussion on a wide range of issues and focus has been on how to take our ties to a higher level. In recent years as you know, there have been very big changes in global politics and we both believe that our interests are better served by working together more effectively," he said. "We focused on five broad themes -- connecting people, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate change, and health," he added.

Jaishankar and Raab also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, the evolution of the Indo-Pacific, and developments in the middle-east. "We reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, the evolution of the Indo-Pacific, and developments in the middle-east were among the subjects discussed. Challenges posed by terrorism and radicalism were a shared concern," Jaishankar said.

Raab, who arrived here on Monday, is on a four-day visit. The External Affairs Ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context. (ANI)