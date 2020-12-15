Bulgaria reports 2,095 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia [Bulgaria], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgaria has confirmed 2,095 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 181,544, according to data published by the country's Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.

The country also reported 150 new deaths from the virus, taking its total death toll to 5,838, showed the data. And 85,578 people have recovered nationwide so far. (ANI/Xinhua)