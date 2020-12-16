Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Sindh's prisons spike from 31 to 112 in 10 days

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Pakistan, the caseload in Sindh's prisons has spiked from 31 to 112 in 10 days.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Pakistan, the caseload in Sindh's prisons has spiked from 31 to 112 in 10 days. According to a report by The Express Tribune, Sindh Prisons IG Qazi Nazeer Ahmed issued the directives to restrict family visits for inmates to once in 10 days following the sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases in prisons.

While every new inmate is put under quarantine for 14 days, a round of COVID-19 screening has started for the current prisoners and jail officials. According to The Express Tribune, there are over 18,000 inmates in Sindh's 22 jails, which have a total capacity of 13,000 prisoners.

The Pakistan media outlet further reported that the situation is worse in Karachi's Malir district jail, where 70 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Moreover, 33 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karachi Central Jail.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan has reported 443,246 cases of coronavirus and 8,905 deaths so far. (ANI)

