Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aussie researchers flag mental illness as top concern with Covid-19 vaccines

Australian researchers called for people with serious mental illness to be given priority access to Covid-19 vaccines when they become available, according to a statement released Wednesday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:15 IST
Aussie researchers flag mental illness as top concern with Covid-19 vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sydney [Australia], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian researchers called for people with serious mental illness to be given priority access to Covid-19 vaccines when they become available, according to a statement released Wednesday. The researchers from Australia's University of Queensland (UQ) cited past studies that have shown people with serious mental illness are more likely to be infected with the virus and suffer poorer health outcomes and higher death rates when they are.

"People with serious mental illness should be included with other priority groups, including Indigenous people, older adults, and people with physical health comorbidities if a vaccine is developed that is deemed safe and effective," Professor Dan Siskind from UQ said. Siskind added that preemptive measures should be taken in anticipation of difficulties with ensuring uptake within the group.

"Evidence from existing vaccination programs suggests that there could be challenges in vaccinating these groups at both an individual and public health level," he said, as they may not be as willing to adopt preventative measures, such as vaccinations. He explained that some people with mental illnesses may believe that vaccines are unsafe, or even are the cause of the disease.

He suggested using existing physical health programs and administering vaccinations from mental health clinics to help increase uptake. "Mental health professionals are uniquely skilled to help educate people with serious mental illness, and can deliver individualized and clear messaging based on the barriers to vaccination," he said.

"They can play a key role in advocating for priority access to a Covid-19 vaccination for those with serious mental illness, as well as facilitating its uptake." (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Roberts slams Australian sports for failing to curb homophobia

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to media reports on demands of agitating farmers

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other....

Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula Ones Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this seasons Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiu...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020