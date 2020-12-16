Afghanistan reports 230 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 230 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 49,970.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 230 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 49,970.

The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement that 16 patients were newly reported to have died from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,017 since the outbreak of the virus in February in Afghanistan.

A total of 148 patients have newly recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 36,648 in the Asian country. (ANI/Xinhua)

