Afghanistan reports 230 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:45 IST
The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement that 16 patients were newly reported to have died from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,017 since the outbreak of the virus in February in Afghanistan.
A total of 148 patients have newly recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 36,648 in the Asian country. (ANI/Xinhua)
