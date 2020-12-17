Left Menu
India, EU reaffirm commitment to open, free, accessible cyberspace

The sixth edition of the India-EU Cyber Dialogue was hosted by India on December 14, where both sides discussed various areas of cooperation in cyberspace including multilateral and regional cooperation and regional settings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The sixth edition of the India-EU Cyber Dialogue was hosted by India on December 14, where both sides discussed various areas of cooperation in cyberspace including multilateral and regional cooperation and regional settings. According to an official release by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Dr S Janakiraman, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs, while the EU delegation was led by Joanneke Balfoort, Director Security and Defence, EEAS.

The discussions pertained to multilateral and regional cooperation on stability in cyberspace at UN platforms in GGE, OEWG, or in regional settings including relevant discussions at OSCE and ARF, EU Cyber diplomacy toolbox, cooperation on cybercrime and capacity building therein, contemporary issues and exchanges on cyber policies, internet governance, new emerging cyber-related technologies and more. "The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to an open, free, secure, stable, peaceful and accessible cyberspace, enabling economic growth and innovation. Views of both sides converged on many issues of cyber space," said MEA.

Both delegations also acknowledged the need to follow basic values of both societies in the cyber space and its governance such as rule of law, democratic values and fundamental freedoms. They also agreed to hold the next India-EU Cyber Dialogue in Brussels. (ANI)

