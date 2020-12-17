Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expect further talks with China to help ensure complete disengagement along LAC: India

India on Thursday said that it is expecting that further discussions with China will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:39 IST
Expect further talks with China to help ensure complete disengagement along LAC: India
Chinese and Indian flags . Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday said that it is expecting that further discussions with China will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible. "The two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. These discussions have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other's positions," said Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Anurag Srivastava when asked about next Working Mechanism for Coordination and Consultation (WMCC) meeting between India and China.

"It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible," he added. India has been engaged in a military standoff with China in the Eastern Ladakh sector where the Chinese side has transgressed at multiple locations and attempted to change the status quo on the LAC. (ANI)

Also Read: Navy played crucial role in preventing misadventure by Chinese in Indian Ocean during border standoff::Vice Admiral

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, senior North Carolina regulator, to lead EPA - sources

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, North Carolinas top environmental regulator, to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a key element of his climate change policies, according to three sources with knowledg...

India in close touch with Sri Lanka for early release of 36 fishermen: MEA

Amid reports regarding the apprehension of 36 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, New Delhi on Thursday said it is in close touch with Colombo to verify the information, as well as to ensure consular access to the Indians and facilitat...

India in close touch with Sri Lanka for early release of 36 fishermen: MEA

Amid reports regarding the apprehension of 36 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, New Delhi on Thursday said it is in close touch with Colombo to verify the information, as well as to ensure consular access to the Indians and facilitat...

Mexico hopes to ink CanSino COVID-19 vaccine contract by next week

The Mexican government hopes to finalize a contract with Chinas CanSino Biologics Inc for 10 to 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, a senior health ministry official told local radio on Thursday, as the search for vaccine supplies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020