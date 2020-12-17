Left Menu
US registers record 3,656 Covid-19 deaths in single-day

The United States on Wednesday reported its highest single-day toll due to COVID-19, with 3,656 deaths and 276,403 new cases, The Hill reported citing Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Wednesday reported its highest single-day toll due to COVID-19, with 3,656 deaths and 276,403 new cases, The Hill reported citing Johns Hopkins University. Wednesday marked the fourth day since the pandemic began that the US surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a day. It also was the 44th consecutive day that the US confirmed more than 100,000 new cases in a day.

On Thursday, the US recorded over 17 million cases and 307,512 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University data. Currently, the COVID-19-related hospitalizations have reached a record 113,090, including 21,936 patients in the intensive care unit and 7,778 on ventilators, The Hill reported citing The COVID Tracking Project.

The United States case numbers surpassed 100,000 per day for the first time on the day after Election Day and then reached 200,000 per day for the first time on November 27, The Hill further reported. (ANI)

