At least 5 dead as winter storm hits US Northeast

At least five people died as a winter storm hammers the US Northeast this week, the US Weather Channel reported on Thursday. More than 70,000 customers were without electricity on Thursday morning due to public safety power shutoffs. Hundreds of vehicle crashes, some of them deadly, were reported from the mid-Atlantic region to the Northeast.

Meanwhile, a Spirit Airlines flight slid off a taxiway after landing safely at BWI Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland. None of the 111 individuals on board were injured, WBFF-TV reported. In New York State, two deaths connected to the storm were reported, said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

Shocking photos showed at least 66 vehicles, including 11 passenger ones, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 80 in Clinton County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. One person was killed and several others were injured in the pileup, according to state police. The interstate remained closed on Thursday afternoon as troopers and tow trucks worked to remove the vehicles.

Also Read: Indoor dining in New York could be barred soon, says Governor Andrew Cuomo