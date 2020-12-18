Vietnam's party central committee meeting lays out five-year plan, reaches consensus on key issues

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The 14th session of the 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) concluded on Friday with a consensus on the personnel work and draft documents to be submitted to the upcoming 13th CPV National Congress. Vietnam News Agency reported that the documents review the implementation of the 12th national congress's resolution and layout socio-economic development orientations and tasks from 2021 to 2025, along with the targets and directions until 2030.

In his closing remarks, CPVCC General Secretary and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong emphasized that the outcomes obtained during the tenure of the 12th CPVCC are of "extremely great importance" as they serve as the basis for the coming years and create confidence to weather challenges and make use of opportunities to herald a new stage of national development. At the session, participants also reached a consensus on the personnel nomination for the CPVCC's Politburo and Secretariat for the 13th tenure, as well as on the CPV National Congress's working program and election regulations.

The personnel plans will be reviewed and finalized before being submitted to the 12th CPVCC for consideration and decision at its upcoming 15th session, according to the news agency. In addition, the session reached an agreement on the disciplinary measure of expelling from the CPV Nguyen Duc Chung, a member of the 12th CPVCC and former chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee from 2016 to 2020, for his "serious mistakes and violations". (ANI/Xinhua)