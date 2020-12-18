Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar launches book by ANI Chairman Prem Prakash, says he can readily identify with the account on Emergency

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that he can "readily identify" with the account of Emergency in the book 'Reporting India

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:08 IST
Jaishankar launches book by ANI Chairman Prem Prakash, says he can readily identify with the account on Emergency
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that he can "readily identify" with the account of Emergency in the book 'Reporting India: My Seventy-Year Journey as a Journalist' by ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and the chapter by the veteran journalist is "both very personal and passionate". Launching the book through video conferencing, the minister said that he was also struck "by the singular absence of post-partition nostalgia that one would have expected from someone from his generation".

He said the book is pretty much history of India from a foreign policy perspective for half-a-century and the domestic aspects of his journalistic work are no less interesting. The minister said the author was present at "all the key moments" of the country's history and his interviews in many cases have themselves played a part in the history.

Jaishankar noted that he was in the university during Emergency but was familiar with the press. "Naturally, as a journalist, the chapter on emergency is very personal and very passionate. I can tell as someone who was at university at that time but was familiar with press, this is a chapter in account with which I can readily identify. The cumulative pictures of Prem Prakashji is a great record or our times. Clearly being at the right place at the right time is not an accident. He gives us how the hard one has to work to make that happen," the minister said.

"I was also struck by the singular absence of post-partition nostalgia that one would have expected from someone of his generation. I only wish there were more like him," he added. The minister said what comes through in the book is "deep underlying optimism that continues to permeate his outlook even now" and the author is very confident that current India has the ability to set the wrongs right.

"As someone who knows him from years, I can completely understand why Prem Prakashji has built a solid legacy in the ANI. The 75 years journey is one of the memorable moments of unique experience and a great accomplishment," he said. The minister said while the event was the release of the book, it was the celebration of the author's life.

He said the author has present to cover momentous events including the liberation of Goa and the 1962 war with China. "He climbed the Haji Pir pass during the 1965 war, was present in Tashkent when Lal Bhadurji passed away and covered the Bangladesh war from inside at great personal risk." The minister said the author was present when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was attacked during the guard of honour ceremony in Colombo and has also extensively covered the Afghan war.

"I was particularly taken in by how he has defined his own ambition early in his life to shape the image of India. I can say from my perspective that the country has gained enormously from his efforts," the minister said. He noted the author has interacted with almost all prime ministers of the country.

The launch of the book was followed by a discussion in which the author took questions. The event was organised in association with Prabha Khaitan Foundation. The 225-page book has been published by Penguin India and is also available on Amazon and Flipkart. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World court to intervene in Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

The United Nations highest court ruled Friday that it will intervene to settle a decades-old border dispute between South American neighbors Guyana and Venezuela. The decision by the International Court of Justice means it will now move to ...

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top W...

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last years unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security...

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020