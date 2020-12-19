Ukraine reports 12,630 new COVID-19 cases

Kiev [Ukraine], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine on Friday recorded 12,630 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 944,381, according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 260 fatalities were reported, raising the country's death toll from the virus to 16,256, the council reported.

Official data showed that as many as 561,222 patients have recovered from the disease, including 12,866 in the previous day. (ANI/Xinhua)