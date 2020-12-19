Left Menu
Portugal adds 4,336 COVID-19 cases

Portugal on Friday reported 4,336 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 366,952, said the country's Directorate-General for Health.

Meanwhile, 75 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 5,977, while the national total recoveries rose to 290,690.

