Portugal adds 4,336 COVID-19 cases
Portugal on Friday reported 4,336 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 366,952, said the country's Directorate-General for Health.ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:47 IST
Meanwhile, 75 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 5,977, while the national total recoveries rose to 290,690.