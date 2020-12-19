Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's chief medical officer confirms rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty on Saturday called on the nation to remain vigilant as a recently discovered variant of coronavirus was rapidly spreading.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:42 IST
England's chief medical officer confirms rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty on Saturday called on the nation to remain vigilant as a recently discovered variant of coronavirus was rapidly spreading. On Monday, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock announced the discovery of the new strain of the disease, which was reported in roughly 1,000 individuals in southern England.

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly," Whitty said in a statement published by the UK government website. The chief medical officer added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had already been alerted.

"There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this. Given this latest development it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission," Whitty noted. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he did not rule out another lockdown in England after Christmas as the rates of COVID-19 infections in the country continue their upward trend.

Speaking about new coronavirus strains at the Friday briefing, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, urged countries to take steps to control the spread of the disease at this present time to prevent the virus from having further opportunities to mutate following the recent discoveries of new variants in Denmark, the UK, and South Africa. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...

MoU with SIDBI to boost MSME sector in Assam

The industries and commerce department of Assam Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI to boost the MSME sector in the state. According to the MoU, a project management unit P...

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020