Greece reports 901 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

Athens [Greece], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Greece reported 901 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 130,485, authorities announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the virus increased by 58 to 4,102, according to the National Public Health Organisation.

The country has been under lockdown since November 7, which is scheduled to end in January 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)