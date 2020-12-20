Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland to restrict travel from Britain over new coronavirus strain

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:21 IST
Ireland to restrict travel from Britain over new coronavirus strain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland will impose restrictions on flights and ferries from Britain from midnight in response to a new strain of the coronavirus detected there, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said on Sunday.

"General travel between here and Britain is going to be restricted, and we will review it on Tuesday morning," the minister told Virgin Media News. There is an exception for goods traffic and essential supply chain workers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on t...

Centre has right to summon officers; CAA rules to be considered after COVID vaccination starts: Shah

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Naddas convoy, Union Home Minister Shah on Sunday asserted the Centre has the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him secur...

Policy and alliance are two different entities, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, whose party has forged a poll pact with the BJP, on Sunday sought to differentiate between party principles and alliance, saying the former was of primary concern for political organisations. The AIA...

European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain

Britains European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there. France said it would bar all people comin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020