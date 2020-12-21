Germany adds 16,643 new COVID-19 cases
Berlin [Germany], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany rose by 16,643 to 1,510,652, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Monday.
The institute also reported 226 new deaths from the disease, taking the country's death toll to 26,275. (ANI/Xinhua)
