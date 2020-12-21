Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Coronavirus strain could already be circulating in France: Health Minister

A new, more contagious, coronavirus strain could already be circulating in France, although it has not showed up yet in genotype tests results, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:14 IST
New Coronavirus strain could already be circulating in France: Health Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A new, more contagious, coronavirus strain could already be circulating in France, although it has not showed up yet in genotype tests results, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday. The United Kingdom said last week that there was a new strain of the virus, more contagious that the other ones. In the UK itself, the highest, fourth level of alert was introduced in some areas, and Christmas relaxations of COVID measures were reduced or recalled. Switzerland, Turkey, Estonia, Belgium, the Netherlands and several other countries have suspended air travel with the UK or are considering it. France suspended all travel with the United Kingdom for 48 hours.

"It is entirely possible that the virus is already circulating in France," Veran said in an interview with Europe 1 broadcaster. France will perform genotype analysis, as it regularly does, to determine if the virus exists in the country, the minister added.

"In the last several days, 500 virus strains have been analyzed and this particular version has not been found. Which does not mean it's not there," Veran said. For now, there is no reason to think that the virus will be resistant to the vaccines that have already been developed. the minister said.

Suspension of travel is justified by the "principle of precaution since there is a doubt," the minister said. "The goals are not to scare [people] but to make the right decisions at the right moment," Veran said. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's PSP, US' DFC, Axis Bank invest USD 107 mn in NIIF's master fund

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund NIIF on Monday announced a USD 107 million investment into its master fund from Canadas PSP Investments, US International Development Finance Corporation DFC and domestic private sector lender...

Crop loss: Central team in Maha's Aurangabad, meets farmers

Farmers in Maharashtras Aurangabad region recounted losses caused by crop damage due to heavy rains to a Central assessment team that arrived here on Monday. The team visited Nipani and Pimpalgaon Pandri in Aurangabad, Gazipur, Nilajgaon an...

'India should not worry': Russia on ties with Pakistan

Russia on Monday said that India should not be worried about ties with Pakistan as Kremlin is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries. We sincerely dont think India should be worried. Russia is committed to respecting sensi...

WRAPUP 2-Australia detects new UK strain, Hong Kong cancels Britain flights

Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new virulent coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, while Hong Kong said it would suspend Britain flights.Two travellers from the United Kingdom to Australias New South Wal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020