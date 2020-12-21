Left Menu
Development News Edition

NY Governor calls for halting UK flights amid concerns over new COVID-19 strain

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called for banning incoming flights from the United Kingdom in response to the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in London and southern England.

ANI | New York | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:09 IST
NY Governor calls for halting UK flights amid concerns over new COVID-19 strain
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Image Credit: ANI

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called for banning incoming flights from the United Kingdom in response to the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in London and southern England. In a statement on Sunday, Cuomo blasted the Trump administration for not implementing such a shutdown, adding that it failed to learn from the initial days of the virus, reported The Hill.

"The United States has a number of flights coming in from the UK each day and we have done absolutely nothing. To me, this is reprehensible because this is what happened in the spring," he said. The Governor in his statement noted several European nations which had banned flights from the UK in light of the new coronavirus strain, including Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France, according to The Hill.

"How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn? The federal government is being grossly negligent just like the spring, and every day they do nothing on this problem, they do something... It's high time the federal government takes swift action, because today that variant is getting on a plane and landing in JFK, and all it takes is one person," Cuomo added. Cuomo's statement comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced new tier-4 COVID-19 restrictions in parts of England, including London, due to the rapid spread of the new variant of coronavirus, limiting the celebrations ahead of Christmas.

"Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," Johnson tweeted on Sunday. A growing number of countries, including India, have halted flights from the UK following the discovery of this new variant of COVID-19, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and boosts dollar

Equities around the world tumbled on Monday, the dollar strengthened and oil prices plunged as concerns about a new coronavirus strain in Britain threatened to torpedo optimism over a vaccine-fuelled rebound in economic growth. On Wall Stre...

U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The Boeing 747 exploded and killed 190 Americans. No amount ...

Colombia to receive 1.7 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in February

Colombia will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in February, the country health ministry said on Monday.The 1.7 million doses are enough to vaccinate about 850,000 people as each require...

Nagpur sees 235 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; 324 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur rose by 235 to reach 1,20,287 on Monday, while eightdeaths took the toll to 3,857, an official saidA total of 324 people were discharged, taking thecount of such cases to 1,10,397, leaving the district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020