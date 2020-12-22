Left Menu
Pushpa Kamal Dahal, co-chair of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Tuesday will file a petition in the Supreme Court against Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move to dissolve the Parliament.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:16 IST
Dahal to move SC against Nepal PM's Parliament dissolution recommendation
Nepal Communist Party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, co-chair of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Tuesday will file a petition in the Supreme Court against Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move to dissolve the Parliament. Dahal will be filing a writ petition today at Supreme Court and the time allocated for the filing is 11 AM (local time), as per sources.

Meanwhile, Oli has convened another meeting with his supporters inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party at his official residence in Kathmandu, added the source. This comes after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament on Sunday at Oli's recommendation and announced the dates for the general elections to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021.

On Sunday, seven Cabinet Ministers had submitted their resignations after the proposal of Oli for the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President. Meanwhile, both the Opposition and the factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament, deeming it unconstitutional.

The Nepal PM has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal. (ANI)

