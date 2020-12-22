Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five countries ban flights from South Africa amid concerns over new coronavirus strain

At least five countries have suspended flights from South Africa after a coronavirus variant was recently discovered in the country.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:54 IST
Five countries ban flights from South Africa amid concerns over new coronavirus strain
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five countries have suspended flights from South Africa after a coronavirus variant was recently discovered in the country. Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia are among the countries that have announced the banning of such flights to prevent the spread of a variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus currently termed 501.V2 Variant. The ban was coming into effect on Monday in most of these countries.

Germany was one of the first nations to announce the ban. "Because of the reported coronavirus mutation, the federal government intends to restrict travel options between Germany and Great Britain and South Africa," said Government Spokesperson Martina Fietz. Israel also banned the flights on Sunday, saying that its citizens returning from South Africa would be required to undergo a 30-day mandatory quarantine on their return.

The new variant was discovered in the Eastern Cape and also affects Kwazulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said his department has been observing a huge number of young people with no illness testing positive lately. "The evidence that has been collated, therefore, strongly suggests that the current second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant," he said.

A number of countries have also added Britain to their list of banned flights following the discovery of a COVID-19 variant there. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somali hotel rises again after al Shabaab bombing

A former minister in Somalia whose hotel was damaged in a bomb attack by the Islamist group al Shabaab says he is rebuilding and expanding, in an unusual show of business confidence in a country where violence is a daily challenge.The car b...

WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European head says

The World Health Organization WHO will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday. He did not give a date for the meeti...

Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children

Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves.Five years on, Coulibalys company Naima Dolls em...

CREDAI seeks Govt intervention to control spiralling steel prices

The local chapter of CREDAI on Tuesday sought immediate intervention of the Centre to control spiralling steel prices, which it said was making construction projects unviable and would put a halt to activities. CREDAI President Surender Vit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020