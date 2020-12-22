Mexico reports 5,370 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 396 relevant deaths on Monday, bringing the national caseload to 1,325,915 and death toll to 118,598, said the health ministry. A total of 987,328 patients have so far recovered from the disease, said the ministry.

According to the Mexican government, the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. (ANI/Xinhua)