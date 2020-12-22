Left Menu
Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers

Fiji's Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday.

ANI | Suva | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:25 IST
Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Fiji's Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday. The move came after tropical cyclone Yasa, the strongest of its kind in four years, hit the island country on December 17 and killed four people.

According to Reddy, the assistance to farmers on Vanua Levu, Fiji's second-largest island, include 10,000 seed packs that contain seeds and vegetable cuttings so that farmers can grow vegetables and crops quickly. Reddy also said that a veterinary clinic was set up in Bua, one of the 14 provinces in Fiji.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Fiji Red Cross society on Tuesday said that a total of 57 communities mostly on the Vanua Levu island have received non-food supplies including tents, blankets, shelter toolkits, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, hygiene kits and baby kits, from them. Fiji's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) estimated that 93,000 people, or 21,000 households, in the country were affected by tropical cyclone Yasa.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji is expected to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the current season.

