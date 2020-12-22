Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan issues visas to Indians for visit to Shadani Darbar, Katas Raj temples

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to two groups of Indian Hindu Yatrees in December 2020 for visit to their revered sites in Pakistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:48 IST
Pakistan issues visas to Indians for visit to Shadani Darbar, Katas Raj temples
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to two groups of Indian Hindu Yatrees in December 2020 for visit to their revered sites in Pakistan. According to a release by the Pakistani High Commission, on Monday, a group of 47 Indian Hindu Yatrees has been issued visas. They would visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or the complex of Katas Temples in the Chakwal district of Punjab, Pakistan from 23-29 December 2020. The Katas Raj temples surround a sacred pond for Hindu devotees.

"Another group of 44 Indian Hindu Yatrees returned yesterday from Pakistan where they participated in the 312th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Sukkur, Sindh from 15-21 December 2020," it added. More than three centuries old temple, Shadani Darbar, is a holy place for devotees from across the world. The temple was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Thousands of Indian Sikh and Hindu pilgrims visit Pakistan under the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, to observe several religious festivals/occasions every year. "The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims participating in these events from other countries," it said further.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September: Health Ministry.

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September Health Ministry....

U-17 WWC will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

The Indian womens football team striker Bala Devi feels that the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup in 2022 will bring in a fresh change in Indian parents mind-set about motivating their daughters to embrace the sport. In another effort...

Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions

Children from Madrids San Ildefonso school have begun calling out prize-winning numbers in Spains bumper Christmas lottery known as EL Gordo the fat one, which is being held under tight conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020