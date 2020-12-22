Canada reports 7,519 new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa [Canada], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 7,519 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the nationwide tally to 515,314, according to data published Tuesday by the country's Public Health Agency. There have been 104 new deaths from the virus, with the death toll from the disease standing at 14,332, the agency added.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province with a population of 14.6 million, announced Monday it will go into lockdown on Dec. 26 to curb the fast spread of COVID-19. It was the first province in Canada to announce a new lockdown since the start of the pandemic's second wave. (ANI/Xinhua)