Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual buyer-seller meet held to boost India-Thailand agri-food trade

In a move to boost the exports of India's agricultural and processed food products, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Thailand, organised a virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) on Monday, where key stakeholders from both governments and trade participated for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Thailand in agri-food sector.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:34 IST
Virtual buyer-seller meet held to boost India-Thailand agri-food trade
APEDA logo (Source: APEDA/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In a move to boost the exports of India's agricultural and processed food products, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Thailand, organised a virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) on Monday, where key stakeholders from both governments and trade participated for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Thailand in agri-food sector. According to an official release, presentations were made during the summit by trade associations from India on potential products for exports to Thailand such as grapes, pomegranate, vegetable, dairy products and other ready-to-eat products. The Thailand Trade Associations and importers explained their requirement or standards for agri imports from India.

The meet was joined by Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to Thailand, Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, Visit Limlurcha, Director Board of Trade of Thailand and President of Thai Food Processors' Association, Paphavee Suthavivat, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Agro-Based Industries, the Federation of Thai Industries and Senior Officials of APEDA and Embassy of India, Thailand. Following the BSM a 'Taste of India' campaign was organised in Bangkok, where Indian grapes, pomegranate, pomegranate arils, vegetables, dairy products and other ready-to-eat products, sent by APEDA, were displayed.

The visitors relished the Biryani preparation and pomegranate and grapes during the campaign. The virtual BSM with Thailand is the 13th in the series of such events organised by APEDA with various countries. Earlier, such meets were organised with countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Indonesia, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Germany, the United States, Canada and Australia, according to the release.

Since it was not possible to organise a physical meeting due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, APEDA organised a virtual BSM to provide a platform to the exporters and importers of India and Thailand. The release stated that there is an increased shift of focus towards the Middle East, South East and Western trade partners by India for creating new opportunities for alliance in the agricultural and processed food sector, owing to the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deaths

Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days ...

Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly sessionplanned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discussand pass a resolution against the three contentious centralfarm laws, against which farmers have b...

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday. The two-...

Gauhati HC orders BJP allies for floor test in BTC by Dec 26

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered a composite floor test of the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine to prove its majority within four days in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial CouncilBTC. Hearing a writ petition by Bodoland Peoples Front BPF chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020