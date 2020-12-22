Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel-US delegation pays historic visit to Morocco after signing peace deal, says Netanyahu

An official US-Israeli delegation embarked on Tuesday on a landmark visit to Morocco on the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:38 IST
Israel-US delegation pays historic visit to Morocco after signing peace deal, says Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/Sputnik): An official US-Israeli delegation embarked on Tuesday on a landmark visit to Morocco on the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "Good luck to the historic delegation departing from Tel Aviv to Morocco on the first direct flight between the countries," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Netanyahu attached a picture of the boarding pass of Israel's El Al flag carrier with the word "peace" in three languages - English, Arabic and Hebrew - and the image of hamsa, a protective palm-shaped amulet used by both Jews and Muslims. The LY555 flight was scheduled to depart at 09:30 local time (07:30 GMT). The joint delegation is led by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who arrived in Israel the day before, and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat. The delegation is due to sign the first package of documents on cooperation between Israel and Morocco within the recent normalization agreement.

US President Donald Trump announced at the start of December that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco, which entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations, as well as the US recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco became the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel this year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India till demands are met

With the protests at Delhis borders showing no signs of slowing down, farmers unions on Sunday said they would write to members of UK Parliament to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India for the Republic Day celebrations unti...

Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deaths

Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days ...

Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly sessionplanned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discussand pass a resolution against the three contentious centralfarm laws, against which farmers have b...

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday. The two-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020